Severe hepatitis among children: CDC says it may be adenovirus but investigating 'other factors'

After the World Health Organisation(WHO) said the severe hepatitis cases among children worldwide might be linked to adenovirus, the US CDC informed nine children in Alabama were identified with the disease in February.

"Adenovirus was detected in whole blood specimens from all patients by real-time PCR testing," the CDC said

"At this time, we believe adenovirus may be the cause for these reported cases, but other potential environmental and situational factors are still being investigated," the CDC said in a statement.

The CDC informed the patients suffered from vomiting, diarrhoea, and respiratory symptoms including jaundice and encephalopathy.

"Adenovirus type 41 is not usually known as a cause of hepatitis in otherwise healthy children, and no known epidemiological link or common exposures among these children has been found,” the health agency added.

CDC said the children did not suffer from hepatitis viruses A, B, and C including COVID-19.

The WHO had said earlier that at least 169 cases of acute hepatitis cases were detected among children with the most number of cases being detected among children in the UK.

The CDC said monitoring the situation closely to understand the "possible cause of illness and identify potential efforts to prevent or mitigate illness."

Enhanced surveillance is underway in coordination with jurisdictional public health partners, it added while informing that clinicians have been asked to report cases of pediatric hepatitis.

(With inputs from Agencies)

