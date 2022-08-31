Severe drought in Spain reveals monuments dating back around 5000 years

The massive droughts in Europe saw a number of rivers completely drying up in the past few months and in most cases, that resulted in ancient structures coming to sight after almost centuries. A similar phenomenon happened in Spain as a stone circle resurfaced from the bottom of the river.

It happened in the Extremadura region of the country where a stone circle which was dubbed the “Spanish Stonehenge” was exposed as the water level receded. While it was first discovered by researchers back in 1926, the construction of the Valdecanas reservoir flooded the region once again in 1963 and it was submerged until recently.

The site, which researchers thought dated back to around 5000 BC, has quickly turned into a popular tourist destination and has been given the official name of “Dolmen of Guadalperal”.

Another such structure that emerged out of the water in another part of the country was a church supposedly built in the 11th century. In the village of Sant Roma de Sau, the church was flooded in 1960 but the drought made the river go back few miles which allowed it to reappear.

The drought has caused a lot of damage to Spanish water reserves as according to official data, the reservoirs currently are working at less than 40 per cent capacity. It has resulted in a number of small towns and cities facing a major crisis in the last few weeks when it comes to water supply.

According to a study published by Nature Geoscience journal, Spain is currently facing the worst water crisis in around 1000 years.