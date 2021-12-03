Several suspected Omicron cases detected after Oslo Christmas party

At least 17 people are reportedly suspected of being infected with the Omicron variant after a party in Oslo in which at least over hundred people had attended. City authorities said at least 60 people were detected with COVID-19 with one confirmed Omicron variant case.

The cases were reported at a Christmas party held last week in which all visitors were reportedly vaccinated. Health authorities indicated the number of cases could grow as further tests are being conducted.

Omicron variant live blog: At least 17 suspected Omicron cases after Oslo party

The Norwegian government had declared some coronavirus restrictions will be reimposed due to the emergence of the Omicron variant with tests mandated for travellers who arrive in the country even if they are vaccinated.

Watch: Germany cracks down on unvaccinated to tackle COVID-19 surge

The authorities have also made face masks mandatory in capital Oslo with people asked to work from home as much as possible. The government has also mandated the number of people to gather at indoor events to be limited to hundred.

Also Read: With Omicron, reinfection is three times more likely: South African health body

Health minister Ingvild Kjerkol had said the situation is "worrying" since the "virus is transmitted very easily"



Prime Minister Jonas Gahr conceded that there has been a "big outbreak of the Omicron variant in Oslo".

Also Read: Australia reports Omicron cases in school

On Monday, the country has reported 4,624 COVID-19 cases even as 88 per cent of people in the country have being vaccinated with at least 71 per fully vaccinated and booster shots administered to people across the country.

(With inputs from Agencies)