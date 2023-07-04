Seven hurt, four seriously, after 'terrorist' rams car, stabs people in Israel's Tel Aviv

At least seven people were injured, with four in serious condition, in Israel’s Tel Aviv following a car-ramming and stabbing incident, with police deeming it to be a “terrorist” attack.

The incident took place on Tuesday morning at Pinkhas Rosen Street. The attacker rammed his pickup truck into people on a sidewalk in the coastal city, then got out and stabbed others, police said, according to the Times of Israel newspaper.

The assailant was then "neutralised" at the scene by a civilian first-responder, n Israeli police spokesperson told Israel's Army Radio.

Israel Police Tel Aviv District Commander said that the assailant was a Palestinian and a resident of the West Bank. He is said to have acted alone.

The attacker reportedly got into Israel with a medical permit as he was suffering from some mental illness, Jerusalem Post (JP) reported. עדכונים פיגוע בצפון תל אביב!



> הפיגוע ברחוב פנחס רוזן.



> כ-7 נפגעים קשה.



> דיווחים על 2 זירות.



תיעוד הזירה ורכב המחבל שדרס: pic.twitter.com/sGvOCNRu3M — יענקי כהן | Yanki Coen (@yankicoen) July 4, 2023 × Meanwhile, among the injured, one, a 46-year-old woman, is said to be in a serious condition, while two others in their thirties are in moderate condition and another two are in light condition.

"We arrived at the scene with a large force of MDA intensive care vehicles and ambulances. We saw that it was very serious, and near a bus stop there were 5 injured people, including a 46-year-old woman was lying on the sidewalk while she was conscious and suffering from severe trauma," an MDA paramedic said, Jerusalem Post reported.