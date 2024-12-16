Suva, Fiji

Seven tourists, including four Australians, were hospitalised in a suspected case of alcohol poisoning at a resort in Fiji, the Australian and Fijian governments said on Monday (Dec 16).

The tourists became ill after drinking a cocktail at a resort on the south coast of Viti Levu island, with local media naming the resort as the Warwick Fiji on Coral Coast, an area popular with foreign tourists.

"At this stage we still have the investigation in process with our team and also whatever that we have provided to our Health (Ministry) and police they are all under (undergoing) investigations at the moment. So at this stage we cannot confirm what has actually happened with our guests," Warwick Fiji Resort front office manager Mereisi Makutu told Fijian Broadcasting Corporation.

Last month, two Australian teenagers were among six foreign tourists who died after consuming contaminated alcohol in Laos.

The Australian government has updated its travel advice for Fiji to flag dangers of drink spiking, and warned Australians about the risk of alcohol poisoning when travelling.

