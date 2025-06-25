/Seven B-2 bombers, 37 hours, MILLIONS spent: How much did US spend on B-2 bomber mission against Iran?

The United States Air Force deployed seven B-2 Spirit stealth bombers on a non-stop 37-hour round trip from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri to Iranian territory and back for its operation HAMMER targeting Iranian nuclear sites.

Over 125 aircraft supported the mission, including bombers, surveillance aircraft, fighter escorts and aerial refueling tankers. But it was the B-2s, worth around $2 billion each, that led the charge, each carrying “bunker buster” bombs designed to penetrate deeply buried nuclear facilities.

How expensive was it?

Flying the B-2 isn’t cheap, it comes with a hefty price tag. The cost of operating a single B-2 bomber is approximately $65,000 per hour, as per the Pentagon. With each bomber flying for 37 hours, the cost per aircraft came to $2.405 million. Since seven B-2 bombers were used in the mission, the total estimated cost for the operation was around $16.83 million, just for the B-2s alone. That figure doesn’t include the cost of support aircraft, fuel, weapons or logistics.

What are the B-2 Bombers?

The B-2 is a long-range stealth bomber developed by Northrop Grumman. It is designed to deliver both conventional and nuclear weapons while avoiding detection by enemy radar systems. The aircraft features a flying wing shape and uses composite materials and radar-absorbing coatings to minimise its radar signature.

According to a recent Congressional Research Service report, the B-2 remains the only aircraft capable of carrying the Massive Ordnance Penetrator (GBU-57), a 30,000-pound bomb built to destroy hardened underground bunkers.

Key specifications of the B-2 bomber

• Crew: 2 pilots

• Wingspan: 172 feet

• Length: 69 feet

• Weight: 160,000 pounds