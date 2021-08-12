'Serpent DNA': American man kills own children after watching QAnon videos

Brainwashing is one of the most dangerous weapons present in this world, and a recent incident of a father killing his own children is a proof of the same.

An American dad has been charged with killing his own two children as he believed his kids will grow up to be "monsters" as they had "serpent DNA".

Matthew Taylor Coleman, a 40-year-old American man, told the authorities that he was very well aware that he was committing a crime and he was wrong, but "it was the only course of action that would save the world," the federal complaint read.

Coleman was "enlightened" by QAnon and other conspiracy theories that the world will be full of "monsters" in the future. So, he took his two children, aged two years and 10 months, to Mexico and killed them before returning to the US.

Upon arrival in the US, he was arrested and questioned by the FBI after the children’s mother had alerted the police on August 07.

Also read | US Capitol invader 'QAnon Shaman' Jake Angeli charged over pro-Trump riots

His wife reported that Coleman had taken them from the home saying he is taking the kids camping but had refused to tell her where was he taking them or when will he be returning. He was also not answering her text messages or calls.

When his wife alerted the police, the officials tracked his phone through the Find My iPhone app, which showed his last known location as Rosarito, Mexico.

Coleman then confessed to killing his children with the spear fishing gun and dumping their bodies in Mexico, which were later found by the Mexican authorities, because he believed that "his children were going to grow into monsters so he had to kill them," he told the agents.

He also added that he was "enlightened by QAnon and Illuminati conspiracy theories and was receiving visions and signs revealing that his wife ... possessed serpent DNA and had passed it on to his children."