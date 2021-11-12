Seoul may become first major city to enter the metaverse. What is it really?

Seoul seems to be on the path to become the first major city to enter the metaverse, as per a recent announcement by the Seoul Metropolitan Government (SMG).

Called for the time being as ‘Metaverse Seoul’, it looks to create a virtual communication ecosystem for every area under its jurisdiction.

In three stages from next year, it would include cultural, tourism, economic, educational and civic service.

As per the Seoul Vision 2030 plan, it will have a shared 3D virtual world, where all activities can take place using augmented and virtual reality equipment.

In recent years, these platforms have gained popularity as people have shifted their activities online, especially during COVID-19 pandemic.

In the project, the South Korean capital has already invested KRW 3.9 billion (about €2.8 billion) as part of the city’s mayor Oh Se-hoon's Seoul Vision 2030 plan.

It aims to make Seoul “a city of coexistence, a global leader, a safe city, and a future emotional city,” the mayor said.

If it becomes a reality, citizens of Seoul will soon be able to put on their VR headsets to meet city officials for consultations virtually.

(With inputs from agencies)