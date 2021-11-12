WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to tie knot with partner Stella Moris in Belmarsh jail

In a win for Julian Assange, the WikiLeaks founder has been allowed to marry partner in Belmarsh jail.

Since 2019, he has been held in the London prison after the US took legal action to extradite the founder.

After applying to the prison governor, Assange was granted permission to marry his partner, Stella Moris.

Also Read: Temporary victory? US court blocks National Archives from sharing Trump records with riots panel

“Mr Assange’s application was received, considered and processed in the usual way by the prison governor, as for any other prisoner,” said a Prison Service spokesperson.

The couple have two children. They had met when Assange was living in the Ecuadorian embassy in London.

“I am relieved that reason prevailed and I hope there will be no further interference with our marriage,” Moris told the PA news agency.

Also Read: Boy in US state of Alabama sets record as most premature baby to survive

Under the Marriages Act, 1983, prisoners are entitled to apply to get married in prison.

The applications are considered by the Governors and, if granted, the cost of the service is picked up by the prisoner rather than the taxpayer.

According to the Ministry of Defence, marriage ceremonies involving prisoners are required to take place in prison. There is an exception for Category D prisoners.

(With inputs from agencies)