Boy in US state of Alabama sets record as most premature baby to survive

A boy in US state of Alabama, who was born at 21 weeks of pregnancy, has created a world record for being the earliest premature baby to survive.

Born in Birmingham, Alabama, Curtis Means was 132 days premature on July 5, 2020. He weighed only 14.8 ounces, reported the Associated Press.

The Guinness World Records and UAB Hospital announced on Wednesday that he had broken the world record. Curtis had a twin sister, C’Asya, who died one day after birth.

Premature babies have a far greater chance of health complications and not surviving long after birth, explained Dr Brian Sims.

In a statement from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, which runs the hospital where the boy was born, Sims said, “We typically advise for compassionate care in situations of such extremely preterm births. This allows the parents to hold their babies and cherish what little time they may have together.”

“Being able to finally take Curtis home and surprise my older children with their younger brother is a moment I will always remember,” Michelle Butler, mother of the child said.

Curtis still needs a feeding tube and supplemental oxygen, but he is in way better health now.

(With inputs from agencies)