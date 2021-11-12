Temporary victory? US court blocks National Archives from sharing Trump records with riots panel

In what can be called a temporary victory for former US president Donald Trump, a federal appeals court of the country granted a hold sought by the leader to block the National Archives from handing over documents to the January 6 House committee.

Claiming executive privilege over around 700 records related to the Capitol riot, Trump sued the House and the National Archives.

Earlier this week, a federal judge had rejected attempts by former president to stop the delivery of the first batch of documents, which was slated to happen on Friday. After this, his team appealed.

The order of US Court of Appeals in the district of Columbia sets oral arguments to take place at 9:30 am on November 30.

The three judges on the panel, who made the decision, were appointed by either ex-President Barack Obama or President Joe Biden.

The case seems to make its way to the Supreme Court.

"Presidents are not kings, and Plaintiff is not President," said Judge Tanya Chutkan of the US District Court in Washington, DC.

White House has declined to support Trump's claims of executive privilege.

(With inputs from agencies)