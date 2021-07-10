Senior Google executive who opposed work-from-home to move to New Zealand to work remotely: Report

Work-from-home has been the new normal in pandemic times. Some of us may like WFH and some of us won't. All is fine till everyone is treated fairly in corporate decisions. But how would you feel if your boss, who staunchly opposed WFH initially packed bags and moved to another country in order to work from home?

This has reportedly happened in Google. CNET reported that Urs Holzle, Senior Vice President for technical infrastructure is moving to New Zealand to work remotely.

Holzle told staff on June 29 that he will be moving to New Zealand. As per the report in CNET, Holzle had initially opposed WFH for staff who did not have a certain level of seniority in the organisation.

"After three decades in the US, my wife and I both felt it was time to consider a new location," Hölzle wrote in a company memo reviewed by CNET. "We've decided to spend a year in New Zealand and see how we like it."

The charge is reportedly denied by Google. A spokesperson has been quoted by Business Insider as saying that Holzle did not oppose WFH for junior employees.

However, Holzle's move to work remotely from a different country altogether may not go down well just when Google is planning to gradually have employees work from office.