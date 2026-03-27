Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /Senate votes to fund most of Homeland Security; ICE remains stalled

Senate votes to fund most of Homeland Security; ICE remains stalled

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Mar 27, 2026, 14:22 IST | Updated: Mar 27, 2026, 14:22 IST
Senate votes to fund most of Homeland Security; ICE remains stalled

Senate votes to fund most of Homeland Security; ICE remains stalled Photograph: (Credit: AFP/File photo)

Story highlights

In a rare overnight session, the Senate unanimously voted to fund the TSA and Coast Guard, ending a 42-day DHS shutdown while leaving ICE and Border Patrol unfunded

In a rare overnight session, the Senate moved unanimously early Friday (Mar 27) to restore funding for the majority of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). However, the deal stops short of a full department reopening, leaving critical border agencies in a state of financial limbo. This agreement provides immediate funding for essential components, including the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and the US Coast Guard. Despite this breakthrough, the consensus remained fragile. Lawmakers notably excluded Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and segments of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) from the package following a collapse in negotiations earlier on Thursday (Mar 26).

Speaking to reporters, Senate Majority Leader John Thune said, “We’re going to execute on as much of DHS as we can tonight, and then we’ll fund the rest of it later.”

About the Author

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Share on twitter

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty writes across multiple genres with a keen eye on human interest stories intertwined with social issues. In international affairs, she dives into subjects...Read More

Trending Topics