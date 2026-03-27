/Senate votes to fund most of Homeland Security; ICE remains stalled

In a rare overnight session, the Senate moved unanimously early Friday (Mar 27) to restore funding for the majority of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). However, the deal stops short of a full department reopening, leaving critical border agencies in a state of financial limbo. This agreement provides immediate funding for essential components, including the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and the US Coast Guard. Despite this breakthrough, the consensus remained fragile. Lawmakers notably excluded Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and segments of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) from the package following a collapse in negotiations earlier on Thursday (Mar 26).