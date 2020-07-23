'Semper Supra': US Space Force unveils new logo and motto

The US Space Force has unveiled its official motto and logo in an announcement during the military service on Wednesday.

The motto will be “semper supra,” the Latin for “always above”. Its official logo consists of a silver delta symbol with the Polaris star in the centre, spires at the top representing a rocket launch and bevelled elements on the edges to symbolize jointness with the other military branches.

Chief of Space Operations Gen. John Raymond took to Twitter and said: "We are building a new Service to secure the space domain... the ultimate high ground. Our strategic imperative is to ensure that our space capabilities & the advantages they provide the nation & our Joint and Coalition partners are always there. #SemperSupra!"

The announcement on Wednesday comes after President Donald Trump unveiled the official seal for the service and is also referred to as the logo.

The seal, which also centres on a delta symbol, became the talking point of the social media for resembling Star Trek’s Starfleet logo, though Space Force notes the US military has used the delta in emblems for space organizations since 1961.

US President also unveiled its official flag in May along with the seal in a ceremony held in the Oval Office.

The Space Force was officially created as the sixth branch of the military in December with Trump’s signing of the annual defence policy bill, and it has been building up since then.

Last week, Space Force announced the first 2,410 airmen who will transfer into the Space Force starting September 1.

The service has only 88 sworn-in official members and is aimed at protecting US assets in space, such as satellites, from threats from Russia and China.