Secrecy, deception and cover-up: Trump blames China yet again for COVID-19

Donald Trump has been vocal about his thoughts on the topic of China allegedly spreading the novel coronavirus to the whole world. He has said it in various rallies, campaigns, press conferences and even on his favourite platform -- Twitter.

SO, when the whole country came together to celebrate Independence Day, US President Donald Trump made sure he reminds the country, and the rest of the world, that he blames China for coronavirus, or what he calls 'Kung Flu'.

On Saturday, in celebration of the 244th independence day, Trump also applauded his administration for handling the pandemic nicely, even though the number of cases are dangerously increasing in the country.

Also read: Donald Trump again blames China for COVID-19, terms it ‘Kung flu'

"We have the manufacturing record for ventilators. We have the most and the finest testing anywhere in the world. We are producing gowns, masks, and surgical equipment in our country?It was almost exclusively made in foreign lands, in particular, China, where ironically this virus and others came from," he said in his address from the lawns of the White House.

"China's secrecy, deception, and cover-up allowed it to spread all over the world, 189 countries and China must be held fully accountable," he added.

Trump also said that China should be blamed and held accountable for the secrecy around the coronavirus and for hiding the truth about the pandemic. He expressed disappointment over the way China handled the pandemic and blamed China's "incompetence" attitude which led to the mass killing across the globe.

China, on the other hand, has denied the accusations made by Donald Trump. World Health Organization (WHO) has now started an investigation on how, where and when did the novel coronavoirus originate.