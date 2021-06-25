Search underway for survivors in Miami building collapse; several missing

At least four people have died and 159 still missing after a building partially collapsed in Miami on Thursday, city officials said.

Florida building partially collapses; emergency search underway | See pics

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said at least 120 people have been tracked down after the 12-story oceanfront apartment near Miami beach collapsed.

#MDFR crews found that the northeast corridor of the building had sustained a partial collapse. Approximately 55 apartment units were impacted by the collapse. #SurfsideBuildingCollapse pic.twitter.com/7XcP1PeDui — Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (@MiamiDadeFire) June 24, 2021 ×

Rescue operations have been going on for two nights at a stretch amid heavy rain with more bad weather expected on Friday, reports said. The reasons for the collapse is still unknown.

Residents were believed to have been asleep when the building collapsed in Surfside town as the building came crumbling down turning into rubble as rescue teams struggled to find survivors.

We are on scene with our brothers and sisters of @MiamiDadeFire during the search and rescue mission of the Surfside building collapse. I have every available resource on hand to assist in any way we can. My thoughts and prayers go out to the affected families. — Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III (@MDPD_Director) June 24, 2021 ×

Several roads have been closed in the area due to the building collapse as the rescue team said a family reunification centre has been opened for those looking for unaccounted or missing relatives.

According to rescue teams, the northeast corridor of the building had sustained a partial collapse with approximately 55 apartment impacted.

(Developing)

(With inputs from Agencies)