Search underway for survivors in Miami building collapse; several missing

WION Web Team
Miami Published: Jun 25, 2021, 07:42 PM(IST)

Building collapse in Florida Photograph:( AFP )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Rescue operations have been going on for two nights at a stretch amid heavy rain with more bad weather expected on Friday, reports said.

At least four people have died and 159 still missing after a building partially collapsed in Miami on Thursday, city officials said.

Florida building partially collapses; emergency search underway | See pics 

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said at least 120 people have been tracked down after the 12-story oceanfront apartment near Miami beach collapsed.

×

Rescue operations have been going on for two nights at a stretch amid heavy rain with more bad weather expected on Friday, reports said. The reasons for the collapse is still unknown.

Residents were believed to have been asleep when the building collapsed in Surfside town as the building came crumbling down turning into rubble as rescue teams struggled to find survivors.

×

Several roads have been closed in the area due to the building collapse as the rescue team said a family reunification centre has been opened for those looking for unaccounted or missing relatives.

According to rescue teams, the northeast corridor of the building had sustained a partial collapse with approximately 55 apartment impacted. 

(Developing)

(With inputs from Agencies)

Read in App