Florida building partially collapses; emergency search underway | See pics

'We transported two people to the hospital'

It was unclear how many people lived in the building or who had been inside at the time. Some residents were able to walk down the stairs to safety while others had to be rescued from their balconies.

At least one person has been confirmed dead, Surfside mayor Charles Burkett told NBC's Today show.

"My police chief has told me that we transported two people to the hospital this morning at least, and one has died. We treated 10 people on the site," Burkett said.

(Photograph:AFP)