More than a decade after the Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 went missing, the latest search for the plane has been suspended, Kuala Lumpur's transport minister said on Thursday.

"They have stopped the operation for the time being, they will resume the search at the end of this year," Transport Minister Anthony Loke said in a voice recording sent to AFP on Thursday by his aide.

Flight MH370 mysteriously disappeared from radar screens on March 8, 2014, while flying over the South China Sea, becoming one of Malaysia's deadliest aviation incidents.

The aircraft, which was headed from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, was carrying 227 passengers and 12 crew members and all onboard were presumed dead.

A few bits of debris, believed to be of MH370, washed up on an island in the Indian Ocean, but besides that, the authorities did not find any trace of the wreck.

