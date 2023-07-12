Seafood industry oppose deep-sea mining plans as study shows potential impact on tuna fisheries

A study published on Tuesday (July 11) found that deep-sea mining could interfere with the expected change of migration patterns of tuna, driven by climate change, to areas of the Pacific where mining activities are set to take place. The findings of the research were published alongside a letter by the seafood groups calling for a halt to deep-sea mining plans. What did the study find? The study published in the Nature npj Ocean Sustainability shows that the migration patterns of tuna would likely alter due to climate change. Three species of tuna and the future biomass of these types of fish were studied in two climate change scenarios with the emissions being moderate and one with high emissions.

According to the study, the total biomass of bigeye (10-11 per cent), skipjack (30-31 per cent) and yellowfish tuna (23 per cent) will increase by 2050 in the Clarion-Clipperton Zone (CCZ), an area of the Pacific Ocean south-east of Hawaii, which may soon be subjected to deep-sea mining operations.

The study’s co-author Dr Juliano Palacios Abrantes from the University of British Columbia said “The high seas harbor a trove of biodiversity, and there are critical sectors of our economy that depend on this biodiversity.”

He added, “There is already uncertainty about the impact of climate change on the health and geographic range of tuna. Deep-sea mining will only add to this uncertainty, further threatening tuna species and associated fisheries.” Impact on fish Some of the potential impacts on the fish, according to the study, could be plumes of sediment, which can travel long distances, preventing feeding or visual communication not to mention the possible absorption of toxic metals by the species.

Additionally, noise and light pollution from mining activities could disrupt behaviour, affect reproduction rates, cause stress and force changes in migratory routes. Seafood industry and deep-mining The CCZ could potentially also become a battleground between some of the world’s most valuable fisheries and mining companies. Global Tuna Alliance partners which account for 32 per cent of global tuna sales joined hands with the Sustainable Seafood Coalition, made up of 45 British seafood firms, to criticise the 167-nation, United Nations body which regulates seabeds on the high seas.

The groups, citing the study, have expressed deep concern over the potential impacts of deep-sea mining on sustainable fisheries considering the “significant overlap” between the location of future fishing grounds and areas licensed for mineral exploration.

The groups have called for a halt ahead of the next International Seabed Authority (ISA) meeting, later this month given the environmental and economic risks. “In the vast expanse of the high seas, critical for tuna species, we find ourselves sailing into uncharted territory with the unknown risks posed by deep-sea mining,” said the executive director at Global Tuna Alliance, Daniel Suddaby.

Similarly, the co-author of the study Professor Douglas McCauley said, “These fishing grounds may be distant, but the food they produce is consumed by millions. We would be horrified at dumping mining waste across our food-producing regions on land.”

He added that decisions which could “significantly harm” ocean ecosystems, essential not only for the environment but also for planetary health and global food security should not be rushed.







