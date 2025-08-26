/Sea Monster? Russian warship armed with hypersonic missiles launched as Moscow embarks on $100 bn Navy expansion to face rivals in the seas

This story is about: Russia has deployed the frigate Admiral Amelko, armed with Zircon hypersonic missiles, as part of a $100bn naval expansion. Dubbed the "Sea Terminator" by commentators, the ship signals Moscow’s push for maritime dominance. Here is what you should know
Russia has unveiled a new symbol of maritime power, touted as the "Sea Monster": the frigate Admiral Amelko, capable of carrying hypersonic missiles. Part of the Russian Navy’s Project 22350, the Gorshkov-class frigate’s launch is a key component of Russia’s ambitious $100 billion plan to modernise its navy. Pro-Russian military commentators are referring to it as the Sea Terminator. The warship boasts cutting-edge weaponry and strategic significance as Russia aims to establish naval dominance by 2050. Here is what you should know:
Admiral Amelko can carry advanced missile systems such as the 3M22 Zircon (Tsirkon) hypersonic cruise missile. Zircon, according to reports, represents a major leap in missile technology, with speeds reaching between Mach 8 and 9 (approximately 6,100–7,000 mph).
The missile can strike targets up to 1,500 km away on both land and sea. Zircon’s plasma stealth technology makes it difficult to detect during flight. Its high velocity and manoeuvrability present a serious challenge to traditional naval defence systems.
Admiral Amelko joins Russia’s growing naval fleet, alongside ships like the Admiral Gorshkov and Admiral Golovko, which have also carried and tested Zircon missiles. These multi-role combatant frigates are designed to challenge Western naval dominance, particularly in contested regions such as the Arctic, the Black Sea, and the Pacific.
The launch of Admiral Amelko is part of President Vladimir Putin’s vision for expanding and modernising the Russian Navy. In April 2025, he announced a $100.8 billion investment programme to support this goal. Planned developments include the construction of new warships, strategic nuclear submarines like the Borei-A and Yasen-M classes, and the integration of hypersonic, robotic, and unmanned systems.
Over the past five years, Russia has launched nearly 50 vessels, including advanced submarines capable of carrying hypersonic weapons.
This naval expansion is seen as a strategic effort—not only for deterrence and defence—but also to project influence in global hotspots and maintain control over critical maritime routes
