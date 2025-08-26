/Sea Monster? Russian warship armed with hypersonic missiles launched as Moscow embarks on $100 bn Navy expansion to face rivals in the seas

Russia has unveiled a new symbol of maritime power, touted as the "Sea Monster": the frigate Admiral Amelko, capable of carrying hypersonic missiles. Part of the Russian Navy’s Project 22350, the Gorshkov-class frigate’s launch is a key component of Russia’s ambitious $100 billion plan to modernise its navy. Pro-Russian military commentators are referring to it as the Sea Terminator. The warship boasts cutting-edge weaponry and strategic significance as Russia aims to establish naval dominance by 2050. Here is what you should know:

Admiral Amelko is equipped with the Zircon hypersonic missile

Admiral Amelko can carry advanced missile systems such as the 3M22 Zircon (Tsirkon) hypersonic cruise missile. Zircon, according to reports, represents a major leap in missile technology, with speeds reaching between Mach 8 and 9 (approximately 6,100–7,000 mph).

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The missile can strike targets up to 1,500 km away on both land and sea. Zircon’s plasma stealth technology makes it difficult to detect during flight. Its high velocity and manoeuvrability present a serious challenge to traditional naval defence systems.

Admiral Amelko joins other formidable ships

Admiral Amelko joins Russia’s growing naval fleet, alongside ships like the Admiral Gorshkov and Admiral Golovko, which have also carried and tested Zircon missiles. These multi-role combatant frigates are designed to challenge Western naval dominance, particularly in contested regions such as the Arctic, the Black Sea, and the Pacific.

Russian Navy revival and modernisation: What Putin wants

The launch of Admiral Amelko is part of President Vladimir Putin’s vision for expanding and modernising the Russian Navy. In April 2025, he announced a $100.8 billion investment programme to support this goal. Planned developments include the construction of new warships, strategic nuclear submarines like the Borei-A and Yasen-M classes, and the integration of hypersonic, robotic, and unmanned systems.

Over the past five years, Russia has launched nearly 50 vessels, including advanced submarines capable of carrying hypersonic weapons.

This naval expansion is seen as a strategic effort—not only for deterrence and defence—but also to project influence in global hotspots and maintain control over critical maritime routes

Russian Navy revival and modernisation: What Putin wants The launch of Admiral Amelko is part of President Vladimir Putin’s vision for expanding and modernising the Russian Navy. In April 2025, he announced a $100.8 billion investment programme to support this goal. Planned developments include the construction of new warships, strategic nuclear submarines like the Borei-A and Yasen-M classes, and the integration of hypersonic, robotic, and unmanned systems. The launch of Admiral Amelko is part of President Vladimir Putin’s vision for expanding and modernising the Russian Navy. In April 2025, he announced a $100.8 billion investment programme to support this goal. Planned developments include the construction of new warships, strategic nuclear submarines like the Borei-A and Yasen-M classes, and the integration of hypersonic, robotic, and unmanned systems.

Over the past five years, Russia has launched nearly 50 vessels, including advanced submarines capable of carrying hypersonic weapons.

This naval expansion is seen as a strategic effort—not only for deterrence and defence—but also to project influence in global hotspots and maintain control over critical maritime routes