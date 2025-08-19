/Exclusive: Russia tests space rover on North Polar ice sheet

On the vast ice sheets of Earth's North pole, Russian Space agency Roscosmos has tested space rovers that are meant to potentially traverse icy space bodies such as the shadowed regions on Earth's moon, polar regions of Mars, among others. This experiment was carried out during the North Polar expedition undertaken by the Russian Nuclear Power agency Rosatom's Nuclear-powered icebreaker ship “50 years of Victory.”

"Russian Space Agency Roscosmos is working with Russian Nuclear Agency Rosatom. We will be testing prototypes of various technologies, including robotic rovers that can operate on icy planets. We will also explore and study the possibility of human spaceflight over the earth's polar regions," Andrei Babkin, test cosmonaut, Deputy Commander of the Roscosmos Cosmonaut Team, told WION's Sidharth MP in Murmansk.

According to Russia's Nuclear agency Rosatom, Russian robotic rovers are being tested for the first time ever in the harsh conditions of the North Pole.

From Murmansk in Northwestern Russia, the 160-meter-long vessel set sail for the North pole in the second week of August and reached there this week. Nuclear icebreakers are unique ships that are meant to traverse the icy Arctic ocean, cut a passage through the ice and clear a path for commercial shipping. Russia's Atomflot (Atomic Fleet) is the world's only operator of such Nuclear-powered icebreakers.

The North Polar expedition, titled "Icebreaker of Knowledge", ferried over 60 high-school students from 21 nations. These students were selected on the basis on competitions conducted in their respective nations. The students hail from India,Brazil, Bolivia, Egypt, Indonesia, China, among others.

This expedition marks the 80th anniversary of Russia's nuclear industry and the 500th anniversary since the beginning of the development of the Northern Sea Route, a short Europe-Asia shipping route via Russia's frozen Arctic region.