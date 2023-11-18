Scottish government chalks out post-independence plans to rejoin European Union

Scotland could rejoin the European Union "smoothly and quickly" after gaining independence, the government said in a report on Friday (Nov 17) as it chalks out its plans for getting back into the bloc.

The administration led by the Scottish National Party (SNP) said the government report mentioned that "Scotland has much to offer the EU" and the bloc's membership as an independent country is the best way for Scotland to collaborate on shared challenges and opportunities.

The comments were made by the pro-independence government of the devolved parliament in Edinburgh in a report attempting to lay out the benefits of EU membership. Scotland left the EU with the rest of the UK after the Brexit referendum of 2016. Although the UK as a whole narrowly voted to leave, Scotland overwhelmingly voted to remain part of the bloc.

"Scotland has abundant renewable energy resources, ambitious climate commitments, renowned research and innovation expertise and a vibrant and diverse culture," it read.

The government report stated that with these and other assets, Scotland could help the EU to achieve its ambitions, including its climate change goals, if it is independent.

"This Scottish Government would apply to join the EU as soon as possible after independence. There is a clear, merit-based process for doing so and Scotland would follow that process," it said.

The official document, which is the 7th paper in the Building A New Scotland series, stated that the government would use the Article 49 process to become an EU member "smoothly and quickly".

Constitution Secretary Angus Robertson also acknowledged even before the publication that rejoining the EU would have "challenges", and could involve a lengthy process.

In an official statement, the SNP said, "We've set out key nation-building policies, starting with sterling, and transitioning to the Scottish pound. And how we plan to use our voice on the international stage by being a member of the EU..."

None of Britain's other main parties -- the Conservatives, Labour, and the Liberal Democrats -- currently argues that the United Kingdom should rejoin the EU.

Alyn Smith, the SNP's Europe spokesperson at Westminster, told AFP, "We're clear that Scotland's best future is as an independent state in the EU and this document is a solid piece of work that shows who we are and where we want to be."