/SCO Summit 2025: From five nations to a global grouping — Know the history of the organisation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to China from August 31 to September 1 for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, will mark his first trip since the 2020 Galwan Valley clash. The visit signals an increase in diplomatic ties with Beijing amid rising tensions with Washington over the Trump tariff war. World leaders' gathering in China for the 25th meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation depicts a significant step toward building a group that could counter Western influence.

What is the History of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO)?

Formed in 2001 in Shanghai, SCO has emerged as one of the most influential regional groupings in the world, reflecting the changing dynamics of global power. It began with six founding members, including China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. Over the years, the organisation has expanded its reach, with India and Pakistan joining in 2017, followed by Iran gaining full membership in 2023 and Belarus in 2024. Stretching across Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America, the SCO covers nearly half the world's population and a large share of global GDP.

At the initial stage, SCO evolved from the Shanghai Five (China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan), a security mechanism established in 1996 to resolve border issues. Later, with the addition of Uzbekistan in 2001, the group was transformed into the SCO in Shanghai, with a broader mandate for regional security, economic, and political cooperation. The SCO Charter was signed in 2002 and entered into force on September 19, 2003, making it a permanent international organisation.

Basically, the SCO was established to strengthen trust and foster co-operation among neighbouring countries, particularly in areas of security, counter-terrorism, and regional stability. The early years of the organisation were focused on combating terrorism, separatism, and extremism. However, its roles have significantly broadened after India, Pakistan, Iran and Belarus joined it.