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Scientists identify new coronavirus having potential of infecting humans. Will it cause another outbreak?

Aditya Shukla
Edited By Aditya Shukla
Published: May 10, 2026, 12:42 IST | Updated: May 10, 2026, 13:39 IST
Scientists identify new coronavirus having potential of infecting humans. Will it cause another outbreak?

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The finding still raises concern as the virus has the potential of binding to human cells in a way similar to some broad family as Covid-19 causing viruses.

The Coronavirus years of 2020, 2021 had shaken the world as thousands had lost their near and dear ones and the world economy was limping. And three years down the line as life returns to normal, there is another scare of coronavirus lingering around. According to a recent study published in journal Cell, scientists in Thailand have identified a new coronavirus in bats that may have the potential to infect humans.

Though, there is currently no evidence of the virus spreading among humans, the finding still raises concern as the virus has the potential of binding to human cells in a way similar to some broad family as Covid-19 causing viruses, known as sarbecoviruses.

The study, conducted by an international team including researchers from the University of Tokyo, said there are several bat coronaviruses circulating in Thailand and identifying such viruses early can help scientists better understand future outbreak.

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Viruses found in animals do not automatically infect humans but in this case researchers have found that the has the capability to bind to ACE2 receptors, proteins found on human cells that are also used by SARS-CoV-2 to enter the body.

Sarbecovirus that includes SARS-CoV-1 and SARS-CoV-2 are a subgroup of coronaviruses commonly found in bats. Notably, the SARS-CoV-1 variant was responsible for the 2003 SARS outbreak, while SARS-CoV-2 led to theCovid-19 pandemic.

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This should be viewed as a scientific warning about possible future risks rather than evidence of an active outbreak, said experts.

About the Author

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla has a vast experience of over 20 years in the field of journalism. During the years, he has worked in TV and digital, covering Indian politics and world news extensiv...Read More

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