Scientists find material in ocean that's out-of-this-solar-system

Out of the world is a passe. These days if you want to grab eyeballs, you have to talk about something like out-of-the solar-system or out of the galaxy because it's not always we come across things crossing such unimaginable distances and landing on Earth.

Time to talk about one such discovery.

Scientists think that some material they've scraped from bottom of the Pacific Ocean travelled billions of miles and came from out of solar system. The conclusions are already sparking curious debate in the scientific community.

The material has come from a meteor that was traced by US government satellites. The meteor disintegrated over the Pacific in 2014. The meteor, designated IM1 was thought to have carried material from out of the solar system.

Avi Loeb, the famous Harvard University astronomer, led an expedition to find remains of the meteor.

The team used powerful rare-earth magnets to sift hundreds of spherules (0.05 to 1.3 millimeters in diameter) in the sediment 2 kilometres below surface of the Pacific Ocean 85 kilometres north of Manus Island.

Preliminary evaluation of 57 mineral objects has revealed that at least a few of them don't reflect the chemistry that's expected in our Solar System. This has started a speculation that IM1 came from our of the Solar System crossing the vast interstellar space.

"This is a historic discovery, marking the first time that humans hold materials from a large interstellar object, and I am extremely pleased with these results from this rigorous scientific analysis," says American entrepreneur Charles Hoskinson as quoted by Harvard University. Hoskinson funded the expedition to find remains of the meteor.

The conclusions from the study are yet to be properly evaluated. ScienceAlert has reported that the study has been published on pre-print server Arxiv and is yet to be peer review.

