Scientists analyse the impact on Omicron variant; here are the three scenarios

The Omicron variant of Covid, which was first detected in South Africa, has caused a situation of panic all across the globe. Few scientists from the UK have said that it might become a prevalent strain in the region in the upcoming days. However, the seriousness of the matter remains unclear.

The scientists have been conducting lab tests and they hope to know more in the coming weeks. As of now, the scientists have put the situation into three categories - the worst-case scenario, medium-case scenario and the best-case scenario.

Describing it as a 'nightmare' scenario, the scientists have explained the worst-case scenario would be if the variant turns out to be worse than the delta variant and if it is able to hamper the working of existing vaccines and several other treatments.

In such a scenario, Covid will massively spread and overburden the existing healthcare system. There is also a high probability of lockdown being imposed in such a scenario.

The second scenario, which is the middle-case scenario, in which a booster jab is expected to contain the outbreak. As per the scientists, the likeliness of a middle-case scenario is very high.

The third scenario, which is the nest case scenario states that the Omicron variant is way milder than other strains of Covid. A similar point was raised by a South African doctor who treated patients infected with this variant. However, all these people were very young.

Meanwhile, the WHO warned that the newly discovered Covid-19 Omicron variant poses a "very high" risk globally.

"If another major surge of Covid-19 takes place driven by Omicron, consequences may be severe," WHO said. It further added, "to date, no deaths linked to Omicron variant have been reported."

WHO has designated it as a "variant of concern". According to the UN health body, a variant of concern demonstrates an "increase in transmissibility" or "detrimental change in COVID-19 epidemiology".

