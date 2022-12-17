Schools ordered to hold online classes in Shanghai to control COVID-19 cases

The local government in Shanghai has asked the schools to hold online classes from Monday in their latest attempt to keep the COVID-19 cases in control. In the past few weeks, the infections have gone up significantly all around the country and it has also coincided with the Communist Party of China relaxing restrictions in the face of protests. The education bureau of the city instructed the kindergartens and childcare centres in the city to stay closed for some time, local media reported.

The tough restrictions imposed by the government as part of President Xi Jinping’s Zero Covid plan was met with protests from citizens around the country. The authorities tried to stop the protestors by using force but in the face of international backlash, they decided to allow some respite.

China has stopped reporting asymptomatic cases and many cities no longer need negative Covid certificates for people to visit public areas. However, the cases have also increased in the same time period with the country reporting 2,286 new symptomatic infections on Friday.

The national health commission said that there were no more deaths in the past week but the rising number of cases have sparked major concerns among the authorities.