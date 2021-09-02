Schools are not 'drivers' of Covid infections in UK: Experts

As the students around the world begin going back to schools, experts have urged parents to abandon fears of Covid in schools and send children back to classrooms for their wellbeing.

Dr Yvonne Doyle, Public Health England’s medical director, said that while she understands the fears of parents about sending children back to school, they have to understand that schools are not "drivers" of Covid infection.

Experts are suggesting that as more and more adults are getting vaccinated against coronavirus, schools are now becoming a much safer place for students.

"We understand, and I understand fully, that parents may be nervous but I would stress again that schools are not the drivers and not the hubs of infection," Doyle said.

She also added that all educational institutions are practicing several processes and regulations such as cleaning, ventilation and more to ensure safety of children and teachers against coronavirus.

Schools have also been asked to conduct mass testing of secondary school kids to make sure any infected child does not come in contact with others at the school.

UK’s Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has urged parents to let children have a "much more normal education experience" as many studies have shown that mental health and learning capabilities of children have declined due to online teaching.

However, many people still believe that if students are sent back to schools they risk catching COVID-19, which could also lead to another surge.

Now with several countries providing vaccines for children above the age of 12, governments are getting hopeful of going back to normal, especially in the education sector.