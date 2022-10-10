Schoolchildren killed, put behind bars as situation in Iran worsen

As protests rage on in Iran following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, as per reports schoolchildren are now facing the brunt of government displeasure.

The Guardian quoting social media reports tells of Iranian children being arrested from inside school premises. As per the report, security forces are arriving in vans missing their license plates.

Iranian authorities have also reportedly shut down schools and higher education institutes in Iranian Kurdistan on sign, which as per Guardian is "a sign that the state remains concerned about dissent after weeks of protests" over Amini's death.

Reuters reports quoting Norway-based Iran Human Rights that since September 17 at least 185 including 19 children have died in the protests.

"At least 185 people, including at least 19 children, have been killed in the nationwide protests across Iran. The highest number of killings occurred in Sistan and Baluchistan province with half the recorded number," said the human rights group.

Pictures and videos shared on social media show children being arrested and others showing youngsters clashing with and/or being chased by armed forces.

One video posted by a Twitter user Mamlekate, who has more than 150,000 followers show school girls being chased by security forces.

بندرعباس یکشنبه ۱۷ مهر 🏁

The state armed police is chasing the valiant school kids in Bandar Abbas, Iran. #IranRevolution #MahsaAmini pic.twitter.com/xDYhs6518C — مملکته (@mamlekate) October 9, 2022 ×

Another posted by a widely-followed activist who goes by the username 1500Tasvir shows forces attacking, and arresting youngsters from educational institutions

However, despite the pictures and videos of vans arriving at schools, Mohammad Mahdi Kazem, the Iranian education minister has denied the reports and said that no expulsions from schools had been issued. He claims that the parents of students involved in the protests were being contacted.

Students and schools were attacked by Islamic Republic forces. The same thing happened in many schools across the country. The video was taken at a high school.#مهسا_امینی #MahsaAmini #IranRevolution pic.twitter.com/NhI1y6kYJM — 1500tasvir_en (@1500tasvir_en) October 9, 2022 ×

This video was taken yesterday October 8 in Mashhad. The person recording says they are beating a child like this. About twenty armed agents beat a minor in the middle of a street in broad daylight and the @UNICEF is still silent?#MahsaAmini



pic.twitter.com/3Ootp9Jt57 — 1500tasvir_en (@1500tasvir_en) October 9, 2022 ×

(With inputs from agencies)

