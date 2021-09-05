Scholz may be next German chancellor, all thanks to robust poll campaign

The streets of German towns and cities are full of political posters and billboards as the country heads to the polls on September 26. The ones most likely to stop commuters are with ones drenched in traffic-light red.

With the colour scheme of red and white, the posters vouch for Social Democrat Olaf Scholz. Scholz has unexpectedly jostled himself into pole position to succeed the outgoing chancellor Angela Merkel.

Olaf Scholz was vice-chancellor in Germany’s coalition government for four years. Scholz seems to be convincing the public in a better way that he can be the next chancellor than Armin Laschet, the contender, which has been fielded by Merkel’s party.

The polls showed last week that Scholz’s centre-left Social Democratic party (SPD) is leading Laschet’s Christian Democratic Union by around 3-5 percentage points. This position was last enjoyed by Germany’s oldest existing party when it won the federal elections under Gerhard Schröder in 2002.

The SPD’s campaign is purely focused around the man it wants to push into the top seat. It has been devised by Raphael Brinkert, a sports marketing specialist, who has run campaigns for footballers like Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich. It shows Scholz as a competent technocrat.

“The SPD has come up with the perfect campaign. It is 100% in tune with Scholz’s message,” said Frank Stauss, a political communication expert.