Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi's widow granted political asylum in US

Hanan Elatr, the widow of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was murdered in 2018, has been granted political asylum in the US. This follows Elatr's assertions that her life would be in danger if she returned to the United Arab Emirates or her native Egypt.

'Is this real?'

Speaking with the Washington Post, Elatr expressed her elation, 'I couldn't believe it,' she said.

After reading the letter informing her of the decision to grant her US asylum, Elatr said she couldn't "digest" the information.

"I said, 'Is this real?' I couldn't digest it." She remarked that the US' decision "shows there is one victim who is still alive."

Expressing gratitude to President Joe Biden and his administration, she said she is "relieved from feeling scared".

Until Khashoggi's death, for 26 years, Hanan Elatr lived in the UAE. However, fearing safety, in August 2020, she travelled to the US where she applied for asylum.

After more than three years since she first applied for political asylum, her request was finally granted. As per documents reviewed by the BBC, the status was granted on Nov 28.

Talking to the publication, Elatr said: "Yes, they took Jamal's life, and they destroyed my life, but we did win."

"It's been a lengthy process," said her attorney, Randa Fahmy.

'Good to see'

Congressman Don Beyer said that "After all that she and her family have been through, it is good to see them granted this recognition and the measure of security that will come with it."

"I will continue to support Mrs Khashoggi as she seeks accountability for her husband's murder, a terrible injustice which I will not forget," he added in a statement.

Kamal Khashoggi

Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist, was murdered on the grounds of Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul in 2018. An investigation by the CIA in November 2018 concluded that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had ordered the assassination of the journalist.