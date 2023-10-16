Saudi Crown Prince Salman made US diplomat Antony Blinken to wait for hours: Report

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was made to wait for hours for a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), who only showed up the next day, the Washington Post reported.

Blinken was in Saudi Arabia last week as part of his multi-Gulf nation tour in a bid to align their views with Washington’s in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

Blinken wanted Arab nations’ support in condemning Hamas militant group and seeking their help in tampering down anti-Israel tensions in their countries.

But what awaited Blinken was an unprecedented snub from the Saudi leader on Saturday (Oct 14).

Upon arriving in Riyadh, Blinken headed straight to the Crown prince for a meeting later that evening. But Mohammed bin Salman turned up only the next morning, making the US official wait for several hours, reports the outlet.

Historical snub

During the meeting, the crown prince reportedly told Blinken to convey its displeasure towards Israel over its military operations "that claimed the lives of innocent people" in the densely populated Gaza Strip.

Mohammed bin Salman also criticised Israel for imposing a blockade on food, fuel, and other supplies, and called for the conflict to be de-escalated.

Blinken’s another meeting with Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, another US regional ally, also found no support for Washington’s views, the report says.

“I heard a lot of good ideas about some of the things we need to do moving forward,” Blinken told reporters on Sunday following his meetings with the two leaders.

Divergent views

"There's a determination in every country I went to, to make sure that this conflict doesn't spread. They are using their own influence, their own relationships, to try to make sure that this doesn't happen," he added.

The difference of opinion over the conflict was also reflected in the way both Blinken and MBS described the meeting.

While Blinken remarked on his meeting with MBS as “very productive,” the de facto ruler of Saudi released a different statement on the situation, in line with other Middle Eastern countries, which reject civilians being harmed and call for international law to be respected.

(With inputs from agencies)