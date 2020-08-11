Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman summoned by US court for attempted assassination

The US court of the District of Columbia has issued summons for the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) for a case filed against him with charges of attempted assassination.

An ex-Saudi intelligence official, Saad al-Jabri, has alleged that MBS sent an assassination team, also known as Tiger Squad, to kill him. He claimed the attempted assassination was a result of his awareness about MBS' activities and his relations with several organisations.

Jabri is currently in hiding somewhere in Canada with high-level security, including the local police and private bodyguards.

The summons served to the Prince also name 12 other people, including former Saudi royal court adviser Saud al-Qahtani, former deputy head of military intelligence Ahmed al-Asiri, top aide of MBS Bader al-Asaker, and two American citizens Layla Abuljadayel (Massachusetts) and Yousef al-Rajhi (Virginia).

"Few alive know more about Defendant bin Salman than Dr Saad," the lawsuit read.

"Few places hold more sensitive, humiliating, and damning information about Defendant bin Salman than the mind and memory of Dr Saad—except perhaps the recordings Dr Saad made in anticipation of his killing," the lawsuit read.

Jabri filed the case after his two children, Sarah and Omar, were arrested, and later disappeared, in March, which was followed by Jabri's brother's arrest in May.

The US court has warned the prince that if he does not appear in the court at the mentioned date and time, the "judgment by default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint."

A State Department of thee US has backed Jabri saying, "Saad al-Jabri was a valued partner to the United States on countering terrorism. Saad's work with the United States helped save American and Saudi lives."