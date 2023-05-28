Saudi-bound EgyptAir flight’s tire bursts while landing, major tragedy averted

A Saudi Arabia-bound plane from Egypt’s Cairo burst one of its tires while landing at the destination early on Sunday.

An EgyptAir jetliner —MS643—took off from Cairo international airport earlier in the day. However, upon landing at King Abdulaziz International Airport in the Saudi coastal city of Jeddah, blew out a tire, the air carrier said in a statement.

The statement added that no casualties were reported.

The Boeing 738 made a safe landing on the runway and all passengers disembarked the airplane with no injuries reported, the statement said.

However, the airline did not elaborate further as to what caused the problem, and said that an examination and maintenance of the plane were underway.

According to the EgyptAir website, the flight was scheduled to take off from Cairo at 9.25 pm (local time) on Saturday, but it actually departed at 10.05 pm and arrived at 1.25 am, instead of the scheduled arrival time of 11.30 pm. EgyptAir no stranger to mishaps EgyptAir airline came into the international spotlight in 2016, after its plane carrying 56 passengers and 10 crew members, crashed into the Mediterranean Sea on May 19.

EgyptAir flight MS804 was flying from Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport to Cairo International Airport when it crashed into the sea between the Greek island of Crete and northern Egypt.

Initially, the Egyptian authorities claimed that the crash occurred due to a terrorist strike, saying that traces of explosives were discovered on the victims' bodies, but those claims were widely debunked after an inquiry report revealed the real reason behind the crash in 2022.

The BEA, France's Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety, in its probe found that the plane was brought down by a pilot who lit a cigarette in the cockpit and ignited a fire.

They concluded that pilot Mohamed Said Shoukair's mid-flight smoke break ignited oxygen seeping from an oxygen mask in the cockpit, resulting in a fire onboard the Airbus A320 jet.

The report further said that Egyptian pilots regularly smoked in the cockpit and the practice had not been banned by the airline at the time of the crash.

Among the dead were 40 Egyptians and 15 French nationals. The plane was also carrying two Iraqis, two Canadians and one passenger each from Algeria, Belgium, Britain, Chad, Portugal, Saudi Arabia and Sudan.

The plane entered service in 2003, making it relatively new for an aircraft that tends to have an operational life of 30 to 40 years.

(With inputs from agencies)