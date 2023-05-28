'Super soup': Broccoli-based recipe shows promise in preventing type 2 diabetes

Broccoli soup has emerged as a smart food choice for individuals at risk of type 2 diabetes. A firm called Smarter Food claims that the ingredient in its packaged vegetable soup is a particular variety of broccoli that was initially identified growing wild in Sicily by the company's chief scientist, Prof. Richard Mithen, and can help with keeping away type 2 diabetes. New strain of Broccoli, GRextra After years of research and plant breeding, the company has developed a new strain of broccoli called GRextra, which it grows and processes into soup in Scotland.

Cruciferous vegetables are a family of vegetables that belong to the Brassicaceae family, also known as the cruciferous or cabbage family. They are characterised by their four-petaled flowers, a cross-shaped pattern of the flower's petals, and their distinctively pungent aroma. Common examples of cruciferous vegetables include Broccoli, Cauliflower, Cabbage, and Brussels sprouts among others.

These vegetables naturally contain a compound called glucoraphanin, which is of interest due to its potential health benefits. When consumed, it can convert into another compound called sulforaphane, known for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. SmarterNaturally Smarter Food, operating under the brand name SmarterNaturally, originated as a spin-off from the Quadram Institute, a food and health research centre located in Norwich. The company receives funding from both the UK Research and Innovation grants, which are government-funded, and venture capital sources. Benefits of Broccoli soup “There is a really large and growing body of published data, which is all peer-reviewed, published science around glucoraphanin and sulforaphane,” says the chief executive, Laura Knight. “We’ve created a food product that delivers a really high quantity of this compound.” One bowl of soup a week According to the company's trials, even only one bowl of soup each week can help decrease high blood glucose levels and keep them stable over time. This is especially beneficial for those who have high blood sugar, a major risk factor for developing diabetes.

In accordance with earlier studies, consuming foods high in glucoraphanin and adopting a healthier lifestyle may help prevent or treat various age-related illnesses, including cancer, as well as lower blood pressure and cholesterol.

The SmarterNaturally team wants to raise an additional £500,000 ($617,300) by the end of May after raising £1.5 million ($1.8mn) since they started, in order to expand their product line and enhance production.