Saudi Arabia to reopen for tourists vaccinated with approved jabs from today

Saudi Arabia, on Sunday, will be opening its borders for fully vaccinated foreign tourists after a 17-month closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As per AFP, the Saudi Press Agency reported, "The Ministry of Tourism announced that the Kingdom will open its doors to foreign tourists, and lift... the suspension of entry for tourist visa holders, starting from August 1".

As per the agency, travellers fully vaccinated with Saudi-approved jabs, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, will be able to enter the kingdom "without the need for an institutional quarantine period".

They also need to have proof of a negative PCR COVID-19 test taken within the last 72 hours and register their details with health authorities.

Visitors to the Kingdom are also required to register their data related to vaccination doses via the new electronic portal dedicated to this, “muqeem.sa/#/vaccine-registration/home", in addition to registering their data via “Tawakkalna" application, which is mandatory to enter public places," the state media said.

Riyadh has spent billions trying to build a tourism industry from scratch.

The government has accelerated a nationwide vaccination drive as it moves to revive tourism and host sports and entertainment extravaganzas, all pandemic-hit sectors.

So far, 26 million jabs have been administered to the population of 35 million, and the kingdom has said that from August 1, vaccinations will be mandatory to enter government and private establishments.

This also includes educational institutions and entertainment venues, as well as to use public transport.

