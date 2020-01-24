China coronavirus: Indian nurse in Saudi Arabia doesn't have Wuhan virus, government clarifies

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health on Thursday said that there were no cases of deadly coronavirus in the territory of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, amid an outbreak that has killed 25 people in China.

On Thursday, news broke out that a nurse from India working at the al Hayat national hospital in Saudi Arabia has been diagnosed with the SARS-like coronavirus.

But the Saudi Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a tweet that there were no cases of the novel coronavirus so far.

No cases of the novel #coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in #Saudi_Arabia so far.



No cases of the novel #coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in #Saudi_Arabia so far.

Events of public health concern are published daily at: https://t.co/JnQRmarvZ5#SCDC #Weqaya — المركز الوطني للوقاية من الأمراض ومكافحتها (@SaudiCDC) January 23, 2020

Another statement from the Saudi health ministry said that the case mentioned in the Indian minister`s tweet was related to an infection with Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and was being dealt with.

"The ministry has taken all the precautionary measures to deal with this global issue and is in close coordination with all concerned entities," the statement added.

Meanwhile, Beijing authorities on Thursday said large scale Lunar New Year events have been cancelled after the SARS-like coronavirus continued to spread leading to a lockdown of Wuhan and Huanggang.

The officials said the cancellation was done to strengthen "prevention and support" as authorities confirmed more than 1000 new cases of the virus.

After Wuhan, a second Chinese city has been put on lockdown as the SARS-like coronavirus continued to spread in China.

(With inputs from Reuters)