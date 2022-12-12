Sanraj Singh: 24-year-old Indian-origin Sikh man shot dead in Canada

Canadian police informed that homicide was the reason for the death of a 24-year-old Indian-origin Sikh man, who died of gunshot wounds in the Canadian province of Alberta.

The man has been identified as Sanraj Singh and his death comes as the second such incident this month in the country.

Police in Edmonton city located Sanraj when they responded to a gunshot report on December 3 night, the police said in a statement released on December 10. As per media reports, he was found injured.

On Saturday (December 3), Southeast Branch officers responded to a report of gunshots in the area of 51 Street and 13 Avenue at approximately 8:40pm (local time).

When they reached there, they found a male sitting in a vehicle in medical distress. Reports have mentioned that the authorities started with giving Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) until EMS arrived and declared him dead.

As per the press release, the autopsy report revealed that "the cause of death was gunshot wounds, and the manner of death is homicide."

The police have also stated that a suspect vehicle was seen leaving the area and also photos of the same were released by homicide investigators.

Authorities also urged the locals to check and report if they find any suspicious activity caught on their CCTV cameras or dashcam on the night of December 3.

This tragic incident comes after a 21-year-old Sikh woman, Pawanpreet Kaur, was shot to death in a 'targeted' attack on December 3 in the Ontario province.

Meanwhile, an 18-year-old Indian-origin teenager, Mehakpreet Sethi was stabbed to death at a high school parking lot in the British Columbia province in November.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE