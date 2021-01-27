Sanofi to make over 125 million of BioNTech-Pfizer’s Covid vaccine doses

The French drugmaker Sanofi announced about an agreement with Germany's BioNTech to supply the European Union with the company's vaccine developed in partnership with Pfizer.

The pharmaceutical giant will give BioNTech access to a production facility in Frankfurt, which will start to deliver doses this summer, Sanofi said in a statement Wednesday.

The deal will produce more than 125 million doses of the messenger RNA vaccine for the European Union.

"Sanofi will provide BioNTech access to its established infrastructure and expertise to produce over 125 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in Europe", Sanofi said in a statement.

"Initial supplies will originate from Sanofi's production facilities in Frankfurt from summer of 2021", it added, saying its "priority was to continue to develop its two COVID-19 vaccine candidates".

