Sand Hole collapse claims life of 7-Year-old girl in Florida

A family from Indiana experienced a tragic incident when a large hole, dug by the two young children, collapsed, burying them alive, at Lauderdale-by-the-Sea on Tuesday (Feb 22), according to officials.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office identified the children as 5-year-old Sloan Mattingly and her 9-year-old brother, Maddox. Despite paramedics managing to extricate Sloan with no pulse, she later succumbed to the incident in the hospital. Fortunately, Maddox, who was also buried, survived.

Experts in ocean rescue suggest that Sloan’s death might have been preventable if the beach had lifeguards on duty.

In neighboring coastal towns, lifeguards typically inform beachgoers about the dangers of digging in the sand and restrict the depth to knee-height, around 2 feet. The hole the siblings were digging exceeded this limit, reaching between 5 and 6 feet, as per officials.

Notably, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea lacks lifeguards, as confirmed by Pompano Beach spokesperson Sandra King. Pompano Beach's fire and ocean rescue services responded to the incident after it was reported.

Jim McCrady, Vice President and Lifesaving Academies director of the US Lifesaving Association Southeast Region, emphasized the importance of lifeguards, stating that such incidents are routinely prevented on guarded beaches.

He highlighted lifeguards' role in educating beachgoers about potential hazards and ensuring compliance with safety guidelines.

Despite attempts to reach out to the town's spokesperson for comments on the lifeguard situation, there was no immediate response on Wednesday. However, they stated that the beach remained open, and the sand had been leveled.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded to find Maddox buried up to his chest, with Sloan completely buried beneath him. Witness cellphone videos captured the desperate efforts of bystanders trying to dig them out.

Fire rescue teams employed shovels and supportive boards to prevent further sand collapse as they worked to rescue the girl.

The exact duration of time the children were buried before extraction was not immediately known, and the Broward Sheriff’s Office did not disclose the children's parents' identity or provide an update on Maddox's condition.