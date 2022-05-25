Sanctions against Russia affecting bystander countries: Cyril Ramaphosa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday said that the sanctions imposed against Russia were having an impact on bystander countries.

“...Even those countries that are either bystanders or not a part of the conflict are also going to suffer from the sanctions that have been imposed against Russia,” Ramaphosa said in a joint press conference alongside German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz.

Scholz was visiting South Africa at the invitation of President Ramaphosa and both parties discussed a broad range of international issues including the conflict in Ukraine and the need for the international community to encourage dialogue and negotiation towards a peaceful resolution.



"We also discussed the need for the international community to encourage dialogue and negotiation towards a cease-fire and peaceful negotiations or resolution," Ramaphosa said adding that this was the only way the war would come to an end.

The European Union has aggressively pursued sanctions against Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

South Africa abstained from voting on the resolution to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council at the United Nations General Assembly.

