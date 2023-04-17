Sailor couple from Murrysville area of Pittsburgh among three missing in Mexico

Search is on for three people missing on a boat off the US west coast, the US Coast Guard has said. The Mexican navy is also searching for the missing sailors who went missing over 10 days ago in Mexico. The missing sailors have been identified as Kerry O'Brien, Frank O'Brien, Kerry's husband, and William Gross. Kerry O'Brien belongs to the Murrysville area of Pittsburgh and her mother is hoping for the best.

Kerry started taking an interest in boating after meeting her husband and the couple currently lives in Alaska. She has been sailing for 20 years now and her mother is hopeful that she will return.

Kerry's mother Ellen Argall says that the three of them left Mazatlán, a city near Mexico's west coast, on April 4, 2023, aboard a 44-foot boat named Ocean Bound and were headed to San Diego.

The Mexican Navy, with the assistance of the #USCG, is searching for three American sailors, last heard from April 4, near Mazatlan, MX. en route to San Diego. Kerry and Frank O'Brien and William Gross were sailing aboard the 44-foot S/V Ocean Bound.https://t.co/0bzFQVsYC3 pic.twitter.com/GCcbGBvkQH — USCGNorCal (@USCGNorCal) April 15, 2023 ×

The Coast Guard said that they planned to stop in Cabo San Lucas on April 6 to report in. They made a couple of calls to the docks there and that was the last communication anyone had with the crew. However, they did not arrive.

"There was no record of them arriving in Cabo San Lucas or a report in of their location," the Coast Guard said in a statement on Friday.

Search-and-rescue coordinators haven't had any reports of the boat being sighted, the Coast Guard said. Hundreds of boats are searching for the crew. Federal authorities are working in coordination with the Mexican Navy to locate the three sailors.

According to the Coast Guard, conditions for the trip were perilous.

"It's a long trip, even in good conditions, from Mazatlan to Cabo; that's two days and certainly on to San Diego, which was their eventual destination," said Commander Greg Higgins of the US Coast Guard.

(With inputs from agencies)

