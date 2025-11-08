/Sacred relics of Buddha arrive in Bhutan from India

Relics of Lord Buddha arrived in Bhutan from India , welcomed with prayers by Bhutan’s senior monks and Queen Mother, in a ceremony steeped in reverence and timed for the Global Peace Prayer Festival & the birthday of the country’s fourth king. The Piprahwa relics, excavated in 1898 from an ancient stupa in Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, landed in Paro on Saturday.

“It is a very special occasion,” said Indian Ambassador Sandeep Arya. “They are hosting the Global Peace Prayer Festival. The arrival of the relics was received by prayers, the senior-most monks, and the queen mother of Bhutan. The timing is very appropriate, and it is appreciated. It is a very big thing, with a huge amount of respect and interest.”

For Bhutan, where Buddhism shapes daily life and Gross National Happiness guides policy, the relics’ presence feels transcendent. “There cannot be a better occasion,” said the director general of India’s International Buddhist Confederation, Abhijit Halder. “These relics are considered as good as the Buddha himself. This amounts to the Buddha coming to this country.”

In the past, India has sent relics to other countries. After expositions in Mongolia (2022), Thailand (2024), and Russia’s Kalmykia region earlier this year, Bhutan hosts the relics days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Nov. 11 visit, his second in two years.

Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay hailed the gesture as “a gift from my elder brother,” Modi, to the Bhutanese people. “India sending the relics shows we are on the same page when it comes to spiritual collaboration, not just political or development cooperation,” he told WION.