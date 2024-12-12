Seoul, South Korea

South Korea's embattled President Yoon Suk Yeol, in a shocking televised address on Thursday (Dec 12), defended his decision to declare martial law in the country last week which left the people shocked.

President Yoon said that he took the decision to protect the democracy of the country and said that the attempt was a legal decision to "prevent the collapse" of democracy and counter the "parliamentary dictatorship" of the opposition.

Amid the increasing calls for the president to either face impeachment or resign, Yoon hinted that he would not step down. "I will stand firm whether I'm impeached or investigated. I will fight to the end," he said.

Currently, the president and his allies are facing a probe on insurrection charges and have also been slapped with a travel ban.

However, President Yoon said that his martial law order was not an act of insurrection and claimed that "false incitement" was being created by his political rivals to bring him down.

In his first televised address since he apologised for imposing martial law on Saturday (Dec 7), Yoon repeated many arguments that he had used on the night when martial law was imposed like the step taken to defend democracy and protect the public and that the opposition was dangerous.

However, President Yoon said that he will not avoid his "legal and political responsibilities".

Ruling party backs impeachment of President Yoon

The ruling party of South Korea, meanwhile, threw its support behind the factions who are making an effort to impeach President Yoon.

The announcement was made moments before the defiant speech was delivered by President Yoon in which he justified his decision.

Earlier, the People Power Party (PPP) refused to support impeachment, hoping that the president would resign from office.

However, the party's leadership said that there has been no progress in the attempts made to persuade President Yoon.

“We tried to find a better way than impeachment, but that other way is invalid,” said party leader Han Dong-hoon.

“Suspending the president from his duties through impeachment is the only way for now, to defend democracy and the republic," he added.

A new impeachment motion against President Yoon is being prepared by the main opposition Democratic Party and the voting is likely to happen on Saturday (Dec 14).

Meanwhile, another raid was launched by the South Korean police on Thursday (Dec 12) on the presidential office compound as part of an investigation into the botched martial law bid of President Yoon, reported Yonhap news agency.

The police dispatched authorities to the presidential office compound to "obtain documents and materials".

(With inputs from agencies)