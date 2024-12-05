Seoul

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Thursday (Dec 5) accepted the resignation of the country’s defence minister following the martial law fiasco as the opposition called on the two men to step down immediately.

The short-lived martial law, which was ruled out by the National Assembly within hours, prompted South Korea’s major opposition parties Wednesday to submit motions to impeach the president as well Defense Minister Kim Yong Hyun. Many believe it was Kim who recommended the president invokes the emergency law.

Kim was replaced by Choi Byung Hyuk, a former military general and the country’s top envoy to Saudi Arabia, as South Korea’s new defence minister. The presidential office made the announcement Thursday without offering any additional comment. Yoon himself is yet to make any public appearance since he imposed martial law and later announced its withdrawal in a televised address.

Kim bites the bullet

Earlier on Wednesday, Kim had offered to tender his resignation saying he was responsible for the debacle and issued an apology for disruption. Kim said, “all troops who performed duties related to martial law were acting on my instructions, and all responsibility lies with me.”

The impeachment proposal against Yoon is expected to be put to vote between Friday and Sunday. His conservative People Power Party declared Thursday it will direct its lawmakers to oppose the impeachment vote. Analysts said PPP members could either boycott the vote or cast ballots against the motion.

Will Yoon be impeached?

A two-thirds majority is required in South Korea’s 300-member parliament to impeach the president.

Opposition parties, including the main Democratic Party, occupy 192 seats.

National Assembly officials said Wednesday that at least 10 members from Yeol’s People Power Party voted in favour of rejecting the martial law, indicating that they might very well vote to remove the president from the top position.

If impeached, Yeol will immediately lose his constitutional powers and would have to rely on a court for his fate. Meanwhile, PM Han Duck-soo would be taking charge of the government.

