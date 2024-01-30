South Korea imposes 90-day ban on deepfake political campaign videos

South Korea's special parliamentary committee on Tuesday (Jan 30) passed a revision to the Public Official Election Act which called for a ban on political campaign videos that use AI-generated deepfakes in the election season.

As per the revised law, individuals can face a maximum of seven years of imprisonment or a fine of nearly 50 million won ($37,618) if they are found showing or distributing political campaign videos which have been created using deepfake technology in the 90 days before an election.

The creators have also been mandated to notify viewers regarding synthetic information which is present in the deepfake videos, even if such videos are posted before the 90-day window, according to the revision.

If the law is passed by the parliament, it will come into effect from January 11, 2024, before the general elections will be held in April.

Deepfake's deepening roots in political elections

The government has adopted the step in accordance with a global trend to regulate political ads which use deepfake technology amid increasing concerns that such content can be misleading and carries the chance of confusing the voters on a mass scale.

Big tech companies like Google LLC and Facebook's parent company Meta Platforms Inc. have updated their policies which require users to add a disclaimer in the deepfake generated political ads.

The US Federal Election Commission has also started the procedure to regulate such campaign videos before the 2024 elections begin, as per the reports.

The use of fake audio and images in the political advertisements is not new in South Korea.

In the 2022 presidential elections, the current main opposition leader Lee Jae-myung and then candidate President Yoon Suk Yeol both had an AI-generated replica of themselves included in their campaign videos.