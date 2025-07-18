/S Jaishankar appreciates US for recognising Pakistan-based TRF as global terrorist organisation

India External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar appreciated US Secretary of State Marco Rubio for recognising LeT's offshoot TRF as a global terrorist organisation he said it's ‘a strong affirmation of India-US counter-terrorism cooperation.’
On Thursday (July 17), the US recognised The Resistance Front (TRF) as a designated Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO) and Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT). This is a huge step against terrorist activity that threatens national security. India External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar appreciated US Secretary of State Marco Rubio for his efforts, says, ‘a strong affirmation of India-US counter-terrorism cooperation.’
He wrote in an X post, “Appreciate US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Department of State for designating TRF—a Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) proxy—as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) and Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT). It claimed responsibility for the April 22 Pahalgam attack. Zero tolerance for Terrorism.”
In his statement, Marco Rubio said, “Today, the Department of State is adding The Resistance Front (TRF) as a designated Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) and Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT).”
“TRF, a Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) front and proxy, claimed responsibility for the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam attack which killed 26 civilians. This was the deadliest attack on civilians in India since the 2008 Mumbai attacks conducted by LeT. TRF has also claimed responsibility for several attacks against Indian security forces, including most recently in 2024,” he continued.
He assured that the Trump administration’s commitment ‘to protecting our national security interests, countering terrorism, and enforcing President Trump’s call for justice for the Pahalgam attack.’
TRF had claimed responsibility for the dastardly attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam which claimed 26 innocent lives. After which India was forced to launch Operation Sindoor, a retaliatory move against Pakistan for its inaction against terror outfits operating on its soil. New Delhi carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure deep inside Pakistan and PoK.