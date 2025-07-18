/US designates TRF, involved in Pahalgam attack, as terrorist group, proxy of Pak based LeT

The United States on Thursday officially designated The Resistance Front, a shadowy group that claimed the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which triggered Indian strikes on Pakistani territory, as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation. The terrorist designation by the US will lead to the imposition of strict financial and travel sanctions on TRF and its members and will strengthen cooperation with global partners in counterterrorism efforts.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in a statement announcing the designations, described The Resistance Group as a “front and proxy” of Lashkar-e-Taiba, a UN-designated terrorist group based in Pakistan.

“Today, the Department of State is adding The Resistance Front (TRF) as a designated Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) and Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT),” the statement said.

TRF, a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) front and proxy, claimed responsibility for the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam attack which killed 26 civilians. This was the deadliest attack on civilians in India since the 2008 Mumbai attacks conducted by Lashkar-e-Taiba.

The Resistance Front has also claimed responsibility for several attacks against Indian security forces, including most recently in 2024.

“These actions taken by the Department of State demonstrate the Trump Administration’s commitment to protecting our national security interests, countering terrorism, and enforcing President Trump’s call for justice for the Pahalgam attack,” the statement added.

TRF and other associated aliases have been added to LeT’s designation as a FTO and SDGT pursuant to section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act and Executive Order 13224, respectively. The Department of State has also reviewed and maintained the FTO designation of LeT. Amendments to FTO designations go into effect upon publication in the Federal Register, it said.

India had launched a renewed attempt to get The Resistance Force designated as a terrorist organisation by the United Nations Security Council and placed under international sanctions in view of its role in the April 22 carnage and its links with the Lashkar-e-Taiba based in Pakistan.