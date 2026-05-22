/Who is Rustam Nabiev? Double amputee becomes first to climb Everest without prosthetic legs

Russian mountaineer Rustam Nabiev, who lost both legs in a military mishap, has become the first person to scale the world’s highest peak without prosthetic limbs. The climber reached the summit of Everest at 8,848.86 metres on May 20, during the 2026 spring climbing season. He became the fourth person with an amputation to reach the Everest and the first person to achieve it only with his arms. Mark Inglis was the very first double amputee below the knee to achieve the Everest Summit with prosthetic limbs in 2006.

"On May 20th, at 8:16 am Nepal time, for the first time in the history of mountaineering, for the first time in human history, I, Rustam Nabiev, reached the summit of Everest using only my arms!" wrote Nabiev in an Instagram post.

“Yes, he successfully climbed Everest. He’s now descending to the base camp,” said Khim Lal Gautam, coordinator of the Everest Base Camp field office, to Anadolu.

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Who is Rustam Nabiev?

Rustam Nabiev is a former Russian paratrooper in the Russian Airborne Forces. On July 12, 2015, his military training barracks in Omsk collapsed while the soldiers were sleeping. He required 16 surgeries and amputation of both legs. But Nabiev refused to give in to his disability; he took up professional sledge hockey and played for the Moscow-based club Phoenix. He became an influential blogger and fitness coach, inspiring and motivating others, which led to his appointment as a member of the Human Rights Council in his home region of Bashkortostan.

Nabiev had an illustrious mountaineering portfolio. He has previously climbed Mount Elbrus, Europe's highest peak, in 2020; Mount Manaslu in 2021, Mount Kilimanjaro and Mount Kazbek in 2021, and Aconcagua in South America in 2022.