/Who is Donald Trump Jr marrying? All about Bettina Anderson and their Bahamas wedding

US President Donald Trump's oldest son, Donald Trump Jr, is getting married over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, Saturday, May 24, 2026. U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed the occasion, but said that it will be “just a small, little private affair”. Trump, speaking to the reporter at the Oval Office on Thursday, said that it is not a good time. He lamented that it does not matter whether he attends or not; he will get bad publicity.

"He'd like me to go," Trump said of his son. "But it's going to be just a small, little private affair, and I'm going to try and make it. I'm in the midst, I said: 'You know this is not good timing for me, I have a thing called Iran and other things.'"

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Who is Donald Trump Jr marrying?

Donald Trump Jr is marrying Palm Beach socialite and model Bettina Anderson in the Bahamas. She is a 39-year-old high-society influencer and model from, and the famous philanthropist and banker daughter of Harry Loy Anderson Jr. Trump said that the event is going to be limited to 50 immediate family members and close friends. Don Jr confirmed the engagement in December 2025 during a holiday party at White House. They were engaged at Camp David, the presidential retreat in Maryland. Anderson had a bridal shower at Mar-a-Lago, the president's Palm Beach estate, last month.

This is Don Jr's second marriage; he had been previously married to Vanessa Haydon and was together till 2018. Bettina was a long-time friend of Vanessa before her romantic relationship with Don Jr started. The three sparked a brief "love triangle" timeline since Don Jr ended his engagement with Kimberly Guilfoyle, after dating her for two years since his divorce from Vanessa. Despite the controversy, Vanessa has publicly approved them and called them a great match.